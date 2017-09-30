the hat is his property.

UPDATE:

A Trump-supporting student at the University of California, Riverside had his MAGA hat stolen by a peer who demanded that administrators refuse to allow him to continue to wear it.A video of the incident obtained by Campus Reform shows an enraged female student taking the hat to the school's Student Life Department as Matthew Vitale fruitlessly attempts to explain to the young woman that"So this guy thought it would be a good idea to go into a conference wearing this f***ing hat," the student who stole the hat states. "Look at the kind of sh*t he's wearing, You know what this represents? This represents genocide-genocide of a bunch of people."Vitale then tries to explain that "you do not get to take other people's property that is legally theirs in this country," to which the unidentified thief replies, "man, f*** your laws.""Do you have any f***ing conscience?" she goes on to ask, questioning why Vitale would dare to wear a MAGA hat on campus and telling him that his "f***ing freedom of speech is genocide, homeboy.""I swear to God I could burn this sh*t. I swear to God I could burn this sh*t," she continues as several staffers look on."Are you people not going to do anything? She is stealing my property," Vitale pleads, though the altercation went on for several more minutes."We will need to return his property to him, but we can talk about..." one university employee begins to explain before being abruptly cut off by the student thief."How about we talk about not letting him wear this sh*t on campus?" the thief retorts, while Vitale later tells a growing presence of administrators that "the fact that you people haven't gotten this back for me is sad and wrong.""That's full of sh*t, because you all are just going to, like, mediate this and make it so like we're all ok here, freedom of speech, whatever. How about we think about what's actually going on in this country?" the thief subsequently responds to requests from administrators to "calm down."The altercation continued for several minutes until the hat was relinquished to an administrator who then returned it to Vitale, though not before his fellow student got in the last word."F*** your f***ing freedom of speech, boy. F***it. F*** it because your freedom of speech is literally killing a lot of people out there. That's what it is, because you're out there wearing hats like these that promote laws and legislations that literally kill and murder in the masses people of color," she stated, before the two eventually walked off with separate mediators."The unfortunate incident that was recorded and shared on social media does not conform to UCR's Principles of Community," Director of News and Information JD Warren told Campus Reform. "Federal privacy laws prevent the university from commenting on student conduct matters but UC Riverside stands by its deep commitment to freedom of expression, civil discourse, and respectful interactions within our community."