The president of John Jay College said she was "shocked" to hear the "abhorrent" anti-cop statement spewed by a professor at her school and immediately suspended him.

"I am appalled that anyone associated with John Jay, with our proud history of supporting law enforcement authorities, would suggest that violence against police is ever acceptable," John Jay president Karol Mason said about professor Michael Isaacson.

Mason said that threats were made to the members of the college in the wake of his comment - which caused her to take immediate action.

"Out of concern for the safety of our students, faculty and staff, we are immediately placing the adjunct on administrative leave as we continue to review this matter."

Isaacson, who works in the economics department at the college, tweeted the anti-cop screed from the account @VulgarEconomics.

"Some of ya'll might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it's a privilege to teach future dead cops," Isaacson tweeted on Aug. 23.

Police unions leaders have called for Isaacson to be fired.

Even Mayor de Blasio condemned the professor Friday night.

"New York City won't stand for the vile anti-police rhetoric of Michael Isaacson," de Blasio tweeted. "And neither should John Jay College."

