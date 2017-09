© The New York Times/Politico



CNN devoted five times more coverage to a Republican senator's 2008 corruption trial than they have to current Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez's (N.J.) corruption trial.according to a report from the conservative Media Research Center.Possible reasons for the Menendez trial not being covered more thoroughly, such as a crowded news cycle, don't quite pass the smell test, according to the MRC. "The Stevens trial in 2008 happened during the heat of a presidential campaign and a once-in-a-generation financial crisis, and CNN found a way to cover that case," the MRC wrote.Stevens was eventually found guilty of the charges. Prior to sentencing, an FBI whistleblower revealed that the prosecution had withheld crucial evidence and the conviction was set aside.