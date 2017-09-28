© Xinhua/Yuan Qing



Twelve people were confirmed dead and ten others remained missing after a landslide hit the western Ugandan district of Rubanda on Tuesday, a police spokesman said Wednesday.Elly Matte, Kigezi regional police spokesperson, told Xinhua that seven bodies were recovered on Tuesday and five more on Wednesday.The landslides following torrential rains swept through Nfasha village in Muko Sub County on Tuesday evening."Police was involved in the recovery of bodies with the help of the community members and local leaders," said Matte.At least four people have been rescued and rushed to hospital.Uganda's ministry of disaster preparedness earlier this month warned of heavy rains causing massive floods and landslides from September to December.The ministry in a statement said thein low-lying and mountainous areas in the eastern and western part of the country.This landslide occurred about a month after another hit villages in Sironko district, leaving one dead and ten others missing.In March 2010, several landslides occurred in the eastern Ugandan district of Bududa, killing over 200 people and leaving thousands of others homeless.