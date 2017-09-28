Earth Changes
At least 12 dead, 10 missing after landslide hits Rubanda, Uganda
Xinhua
Wed, 27 Sep 2017 21:13 UTC
Elly Matte, Kigezi regional police spokesperson, told Xinhua that seven bodies were recovered on Tuesday and five more on Wednesday.
The landslides following torrential rains swept through Nfasha village in Muko Sub County on Tuesday evening.
"Police was involved in the recovery of bodies with the help of the community members and local leaders," said Matte.
At least four people have been rescued and rushed to hospital.
Uganda's ministry of disaster preparedness earlier this month warned of heavy rains causing massive floods and landslides from September to December.
The ministry in a statement said the second season rainfall is above normal and heavy with disastrous effects in low-lying and mountainous areas in the eastern and western part of the country.
This landslide occurred about a month after another hit villages in Sironko district, leaving one dead and ten others missing.
In March 2010, several landslides occurred in the eastern Ugandan district of Bududa, killing over 200 people and leaving thousands of others homeless.
The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.
Recent Comments
Can climate change increase the amount of bolides entering our atmosphere?
I forgot to mention, that a cashless society, is really a no brainier, when they control your money, they control you! That is the endgame, remove...
I have a hard time buying into all this crypto currency, maybe I am just too old fashioned. Yes I have a debit card, chip enabled, can't remember...
But the evil empire has gone beyond gold-hogging and slave-laboring. The biggest human-trafficking, satanic-child-rape-and-sacrifice,...
He was a warrior in the true sense of the word, he fought and died protecting a people, a nation, against the onslaught of a malign force. I think...