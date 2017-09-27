© Mario Jungling/BILD



A Ghanaian asylum seeker accused ofcalled his victim 'a prostitute' in court.The man - only identified as Eric X - is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman after spotting the couple camping in a nature reserve near Bonn, west Germany in April.Appearing in a Bonn district court today, Eric X, 32,The attack took place on April 2, shortly after midnight. The couple were already asleep when Eric X allegedly cut through the tarpaulin, threatened them with a tree saw and ordered them to hand over their valuables - six euros (£5.35) and a music box.After robbing them he is said to have dragged the 23-year-old woman outside, where he raped her and forced her boyfriend, 26, to watch.German media have reported thatThe suspect was arrested soon after in nearby Siegburg after a man recognised him from a composite picture of the sex attacker.Today, Eric X.'s lawyers ordered the accused to remain silent, but according to local media his responded by shouting in court: 'Why should I remain silent, about a case where I don't know anything about?'Eric X. said: ''All who help her in the lie are filthy people.'Lawyer Gudrun Roth, who represents the 23-year-old student, said that it is 'always a slap in the face, if someone who has experienced such a thing is mocked even further.'Both of the victims, from Stuttgart, south-west Germany are currently undergoing psychological care as according to local media they are still heavily traumatised.Following his arrest it emerged that the man had been served notice by the German authorities ten days before the attack, informing him he would face deportation to Italy asHe arrived in Italy in January and his asylum application was immediately rejected but by then he had made the journey to Kassel in Germany.The suspect lived for a time in asylum seeker housing accommodation in the town of Sankt Augustin, near Bonn.But local media have questioned why he was not immediately deported.Vanessa Nolte, of the Cologne district authorities, said: 'On 23 March he received the order, on 24th March he appealed it.'Bonn police spokesman Robert Scholten said:The trial is expected to last eight days.