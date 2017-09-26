Earth Changes
Hundreds of dead birds found near Bali volcano as nearly 50,000 people flee danger zone
Tue, 26 Sep 2017 21:19 UTC
Hundreds of dead birds have been filmed around Mount Agung as the intensity and frequency of tremors near the volcano increase.
Nearly 50,000 people have fled their homes, seeking shelter in squalid evacuation centres.
The threat isn't affecting popular tourist areas such as Kuta and Seminyak, which are outside the danger zones.
Mount Agung is about 75 kilometres (47 miles) from the tourist hub of Kuta, and has been rumbling since August, threatening to erupt for the first time in more than 50 years.
"There are still people who don't want to be evacuated," Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the disaster mitigation agency, said at a press conference.
"The reason is firstly, the mountain hasn't erupted yet. Secondly, they are worried about their livestock."
Officials announced the highest possible alert level on Friday following the increasing volcanic activity, and told people to stay at least nine kilometres away from the crater.
Evacuees have packed into temporary shelters or moved in with relatives.
Nengah Satiya, who left home with his wife three days ago, said he had been returning to the danger zone to tend to his pigs and chickens.
"There are many livestock in our village but nobody is taking them," Nengah Satiya told AFP. "We take turns going back to feed them."
The airport in Bali's capital Denpasar, through which millions of foreign tourists pass every year, has not been affected.
More than 1,000 people died when Mount Agung last erupted in 1963.
It is a truism that almost any sect, cult, or religion will legislate its creeds into law if it acquires the political power to do so, and will follow it by suppressing opposition, subverting all education to seize early the minds of the young, and by killing, locking up, or driving underground all heretics.
