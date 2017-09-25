The ISIL terrorist group has appointed a former commander of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) as the new Emir of its fighters in Deir Ezzur after the terrorist group sustained heavy defeats in recent battles against the Syrian Army in the region, local sources reported earlier today.The sources said thatAl-Daham was one of the commanders of the FSA in Deir Ezzur before the ISIL took control over the Eastern city.A local source reported earlier today that theThe source said that the army men captured 44 towns, villages, farms and installations in Western Deir Ezzur, Southern territories of Raqqa province and in Eastern Hama in their anti-ISIL operations.The source added that al-Janineh, al-Baqaliyeh, Ayyash, Mesran, Albu Yatiyeh, al-Jawasmeh, Ma'adan, al-Suweidiyeh, al-Khamisiyeh, al-Atshaneh, Maqlat Kabireh and al-Qasibeh were among the regions that the army liberated.The source further said that ISIL security commander Abu Mo'amen Tunisi, ISIL's religious leader Abu Shima Araqi, Abu Mo'ataz al-Adnani, an ISIL's spokesman and a close aid to Abu Bakr Baghdadi, Abu Abdullah Tatari Saudi nom de guerre Abu Obeideh were among the killed terrorists in the army's operation.