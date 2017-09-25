© presstv.ir
ISIL fighter
The ISIL terrorist group has appointed a former commander of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) as the new Emir of its fighters in Deir Ezzur after the terrorist group sustained heavy defeats in recent battles against the Syrian Army in the region, local sources reported earlier today.

The sources said that Ahmad al-Daham, a former field commander of the FSA, has been appointed by the ISIL as the terrorist group's emir in Deir Ezzur. Al-Daham was one of the commanders of the FSA in Deir Ezzur before the ISIL took control over the Eastern city.

A local source reported earlier today that the Syrian Army troops have managed to drive ISIL out of 44 regions in Western Deir Ezzur, Southern part of Raqqa province and Eastern Hama in the last 13 days, inflicting major losses on the terrorists. The source said that the army men captured 44 towns, villages, farms and installations in Western Deir Ezzur, Southern territories of Raqqa province and in Eastern Hama in their anti-ISIL operations.

The source added that al-Janineh, al-Baqaliyeh, Ayyash, Mesran, Albu Yatiyeh, al-Jawasmeh, Ma'adan, al-Suweidiyeh, al-Khamisiyeh, al-Atshaneh, Maqlat Kabireh and al-Qasibeh were among the regions that the army liberated.

The source went on to say that the army men killed or wounded hundreds of terrorists, destroyed 19 command centers, 17 bomb-laden vehicles, 20 military vehicles, 269 cars and several arms and ammunition depots in their operation.

The source further said that ISIL security commander Abu Mo'amen Tunisi, ISIL's religious leader Abu Shima Araqi, Abu Mo'ataz al-Adnani, an ISIL's spokesman and a close aid to Abu Bakr Baghdadi, Abu Abdullah Tatari Saudi nom de guerre Abu Obeideh were among the killed terrorists in the army's operation.