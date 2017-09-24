Staff and passengers at Nyagan airport in fear of bear patrolling the runway and trying to break into terminal.The attack came amid warnings especially in neighbouring Khanti-Mansi region that people are besieged by bears seeking to stock fat before hibernation.Rangers receive daily calls from all over the region asking to send patrols to protect people, according to reports.'The animals are very active, they are seen right on the outskirts of settlements, scaring people and making them feel besieged.'In each of the cases we check how serious the situation is and whether our help is really needed.'Recently a large bear was shot at the airport in Nyagan, the birthplace of Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova.The bear had 'terrorising' airport staff and passengers, patrolling the tarmac for two weeks.'He walked the tarmac and was seen in various spots around the airport building,' according to one report.'People were panicking.'Both passengers and staff members were really scared of the bear as no-one could predict what he was up to.'Passengers didn't walk to walk outside the airport terminal.'