Oscar Santa María recalled his experience, which has been officially recorded by NASA.

Commander Santa María of the Peruvian Air Force (FAP) was a guest on the "Tengo Algo Que Decirte" television program and disclosed further details about his UFO experience on 11 April 1980.

The Peruvian pilot disclosed that what he experienced in the skies over the department of Arequipa was incredible, as he pursued a UFO and opened fire against it for twenty-two minutes.

"No, they didn't attack me. They were eluding my fire. They seemed to know the range I was able to fire," said Cmdr. Santa María during the broadcast.

He said that some time later, in 2007, he learned that the case had been officially recorded by NASA.

"They reported it. I had no idea that it had been recorded, but I learned in 2007 that the United States had a record of the case."

It is known that the Peruvian pilot fired sixty-four rounds, but these had no effect whatsoever against the unidentified flying object. After his experience, Santa María has granted countless interviews and taken part in renowned television programs such as "UFO Hunters", produced by The History Channel.

Cmdr. Santa María added that he saw another unidentified flying object flying high above the La Joya Base in Arequipa on December 25th, three years after his original experience.

[Translation (c) S. Corrales, IHU with thanks to Guillermo Giménez]

Source: Planeta UFO (Argentina) and www.OJO.pe (Peru)