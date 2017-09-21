© Jessica Woldemichael



Summer is still officially a few days away, but winter storms already sweeping across Edmonton and ski resorts of southern Canada along the US border breaking all time snow depth records. This also means summer snow in Montana and Washington state, but the weather man assures us it will pass quickly, never mentioning record snowfall in summer.Edmonton Alberta Canada. Sept. 19 Snow in Edmonton, Stony Plane, calling for 15 cm. Average for Sept is 1cm, record 1971 7.5 cm, this storm 15cm. Whitecourt and Hinton area. Not that it never snows early, but it should not be snowing with the leaves still on the trees.