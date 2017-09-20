© Lincoln Journal-Star

Smoking, tobacco and vaping products will no longer be allowed on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus beginning Jan. 1, a move prompted by a student-led initiative.A survey conducted by the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska showed wide support for blanket restrictions on UNL property. Nearly 84 percent of students and 88 percent of faculty said they supported a ban.Under the policy, cigarettes, cigars, pipes, hookahs, e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, marijuana and synthetic smoking products are banned on campus, including parking lots and garages, in campus buildings, and in vehicles "owned, leased, occupied, operated, maintained or otherwise controlled by the University."UNL will allow the use of "nicotine-replacement therapy" products approved by the Food and Drug Administration for smoking cessation.There are some exceptions to the new policy.Enforcing the policy will largely rest "with the individual.""If someone is observed in violation of the policy, they will be asked to dispose of the tobacco product," the policy states.