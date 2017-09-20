A worrying increase in dolphin deaths has been observed in Cornwall in the last year, a report has revealed.



The Cornwall Wildlife Trust's 2016 Marine Strandings Network (MSN) report, which has been released today, shows an 'astounding' 50% increase in cetacean deaths in 2016 compared with 2015.



Cetaceans include dolphins, porpoises and whales.



The report shows that a total of 205 animals stranded in Cornwall in 2016, compared with only 10 in 2015, which is more than 20 times more from one year to the other.



Amongst the 205 recorded, 113 were short-beaked common dolphins and 61 were harbour porpoises.



A female sperm whale also washed up dead on Perran Sands, on the north coast of Cornwall, in July 2016. And in the same month, a minke whale also stranded at Compass Point near Bude.



Abby Crosby, Marine Conservation Officer at Cornwall Wildlife Trust said:



"The trust has been collecting data on marine mammal strandings for over 25 years, so we can clearly identify peak levels of strandings.



"Seeing this recent increase is extremely worrying and highlights the importance of ensuring this work continues into the future whilst we discover what is happening out at sea."



The trust explained that animals strand for a variety of reasons, from natural causes such as disease to bycatch and boat strike.



Of the 205 that stranded during 2016, 31 were accessible and post mortem examinations have been carried out.



Together with in situ examinations, they concluded that accidental entanglement in fishing gear (also known as by-catch) was the cause of death for 28% of the animals.



Some animals were also attacked and killed by bottlenose dolphins. In January 2016, members of the public witnessed such an attack in Mounts Bay, with the carcass stranding soon after the event.



"2016 was a busy year, but 2017 is proving just as challenging, if not worse, with over 200 dolphins being recorded to date to our 24-hour Marine Standings hotline," Abby Crosby added.



"If we have another bad winter, we will easily overtake the 2016 total, which is a worry to all biologists conserving these special creatures in our waters."