Masoud Barzani
President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Masoud Barzani, has suggested that the Kurdish Independence referendum due to be held in six days time could be postponed.

Despite making promises that nothing will delay the referendum, Barzani has received immense international pressure from now just neighboring states like Iran and Turkey, but also from the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Nations, to not go ahead with the vote.

Barzani stated that if Baghdad was willing to negotiate on the independence issue, then the referendum will be postponed.

It remains to be seen how Baghdad will react to this proposition.