Puppet Masters
Leader of Iraq's Kurdistan suggests independence referendum may be postponed
Fort Russ
Wed, 20 Sep 2017 08:12 UTC
Despite making promises that nothing will delay the referendum, Barzani has received immense international pressure from now just neighboring states like Iran and Turkey, but also from the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Nations, to not go ahead with the vote.
Barzani stated that if Baghdad was willing to negotiate on the independence issue, then the referendum will be postponed.
It remains to be seen how Baghdad will react to this proposition.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Proof that Obama's Justice Department placed Trump campaign under surveillance
- Leader of Iraq's Kurdistan suggests independence referendum may be postponed
- Tillerson says Syria deconfliction zones 'not dead' despite Deir ez-Zor incident
- Doubt cast on what causes the northern lights
- 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico - Buildings collapse in Mexico City - Quake strikes on anniversary of 1985 'big one' (VIDEOS, IMAGES) - UPDATES
- Green meteor fireball spotted over Montgomery, Alabama
- Tim Hayward: Finance, war, and the rule of rogue law
- Washington & Seoul discuss option of 'nuke deployment' to Korean Peninsula
- Russian MoD: Why are strongest attacks on Syrian Army originating from US positions?
- Trump's UN speech stresses 'national sovereignty' while threatening world with war
- German spy-turned-radical Islamist sentenced to 12 months
- Chicago deploys more cops as city's death toll hits 500
- Russia's New Oil Geopolitics
- Mysterious howling, moaning noise heard in Scotland
- Catalonia independence referendum: A Spanish Tiananmen Square in the making?
- Historians baffled by cryptic note left by Antarctic explorer
- After 20 years, Cassini burns up in the skies over Saturn
- SJW guilt trip: San Diego State students offered extra credit to determine their level of 'white privilege'
- Unhinged: At UN General Assembly, Trump threatens to 'totally destroy' North Korea, 'democratize' Venezuela, and accuses Iran of exporting chaos
- Florida panhandle man says he encountered Bigfoot, has ongoing research project
- Proof that Obama's Justice Department placed Trump campaign under surveillance
- Leader of Iraq's Kurdistan suggests independence referendum may be postponed
- Tillerson says Syria deconfliction zones 'not dead' despite Deir ez-Zor incident
- Tim Hayward: Finance, war, and the rule of rogue law
- Washington & Seoul discuss option of 'nuke deployment' to Korean Peninsula
- Russian MoD: Why are strongest attacks on Syrian Army originating from US positions?
- Trump's UN speech stresses 'national sovereignty' while threatening world with war
- German spy-turned-radical Islamist sentenced to 12 months
- Russia's New Oil Geopolitics
- Catalonia independence referendum: A Spanish Tiananmen Square in the making?
- Unhinged: At UN General Assembly, Trump threatens to 'totally destroy' North Korea, 'democratize' Venezuela, and accuses Iran of exporting chaos
- Turkish President Erdogan slams US for 'arming terrorists' after Washington cancels $1.2mn Turkey weapons deal
- Rogue states: British arms companies sold Saudi Arabia £6bn in weapons since Yemen war began
- Germany's far right AfD: Islam isn't just a religion but also a political doctrine
- Hillary Clinton may challenge legitimacy of presidential election
- End of Petrodollar: Putin orders end to trade in US dollars at Russian seaports
- US Navy fires additional officers after deadly warship collisions
- Iranian President Rouhani: We believe all nuclear weapons must be destroyed
- Russia criticizes US manipulation of UN reform, identifies it as a means of furthering Washington's foreign policy
- Explosion at London's Parsons Green station being investigated as terrorist attack [UPDATES]
- Chicago deploys more cops as city's death toll hits 500
- SJW guilt trip: San Diego State students offered extra credit to determine their level of 'white privilege'
- New report says Britain ranks number 1 in Europe for online jihadist propaganda
- 10 newly-arrived US tanks in Poland to show Russia who's boss... damaged passing railway station
- The opioid crisis is taking a huge chunk out of America's small-town finances
- Explosion in Manchester lounge was caused by 'device packed with nails and screws'
- New study: US teens slower to drink, have sex or engage in adult activities than previous generation
- Russian Public Chamber: Fear of migrants in steady decline for 3 consecutive years
- 69th annual Emmy Awards match all time low of 2016 with 11.4M viewers
- Seeking a 'simpler' time: New Jersey's doo-wop motels see huge surge in visitors
- Study: Reliance on 'gut feelings' linked to belief in fake news and other falsehoods
- In Florida, it's illegal to use your own solar panels during a crisis
- 'F*ggots will burn in hell': Cop investigated for terrorizing gay child on school bus
- Teenage girl raped by Afghan asylum-seekers in Germany
- Pedophile hunters in United Kingdom are doing what police can't, or won't, do
- Hurricane Harvey and Irma disasters bring potential of $700b unpaid mortgage balances
- Jedediah Bila asks Hillary Clinton a tough question on The View - "resigns" just days later
- What happened? Conservative co-host Jedediah Bila exits 'The View'
- Dozens of kayaking activists protest 'petroleum wars' outside the Pentagon
- 'Dreamers' shout down Pelosi at San Francisco press event
- Historians baffled by cryptic note left by Antarctic explorer
- How ancient Aztec chroniclers recorded Venus: Smoke without fire
- Connections between Wright-Patterson AFB, Ray Szymanski and hidden aliens
- Vindija Cave, Croatia: Refined analysis shows there was no Human-Neanderthal interaction
- Jawbone reveals 40K years ago Modern Human had Neanderthal great-great grandfather
- Medieval males were treated for infertility using ground up pig testicles
- Bone fragments attributed to Saint Peter and three early popes found in 1,000-year-old church in Rome
- Google: Created and nurtured by the CIA
- Black Monday: The 14th century hailstorm that killed over 1000 soldiers and 6000 horses during the Hundred Years' War
- How Postmodernism left art empty and meaningless
- Reagan-era documents shed light on U.S. 'meddling' in other governments affairs
- Ancient Egypt's giants - a lost legacy of the Pharaohs (Part 1)
- Jezebel: The biblical slandering of a queen of Israel
- 'Elaborate underworld' of Mayan pyramids to be investigated by archaeologists
- British author thinks she's cracked the Black Dahlia case
- Evidence suggest a collision and several close encounters with comets in the last 2000 years
- New study says the number zero is 500 years older
- Hunters discover Viking sword in mountains in Norway
- Bodies of over 400 children discovered in hidden mass grave at Scottish Catholic orphanage
- Decoded: The mysterious Voynich manuscript has finally been explained
- Doubt cast on what causes the northern lights
- After 20 years, Cassini burns up in the skies over Saturn
- Solar paradox: New theory may explain why sun's biggest flares occur as a solar cycle ebbs
- Researchers say miniscule DNA robots could soon end need for major surgeries
- Darker than asphalt: Hubble telescope captures images of pitch-black exoplanet
- Humans lost ancient viral defense mechanism
- Electric eels leap to deliver painful, taser-like shock
- Superfast lightwaves can be slowed to store data on a computer chip - study
- Rare Moon 'occultation' is about to occur as it blocks view of three planets
- New look at dark energy: Research suggests accelerating expansion of the Universe may not be real, could be only an apparent effect
- Research crew emerges from their Mars-like habitat after 8 months
- All-in-one vaccine: New method claims to combine every childhood vaccine into one shot
- Research finds the bilingual brain calculates differently depending on the language used
- Study suggests starve cancer of energy with natural molecule
- Mysterious 'earthquake lights' explained after Mexico's huge quake?
- Creating radio-induced auroras with HAARP
- Face-reading AI will be able to detect your politics and IQ
- The 'electric cars aren't green' myth debunked (sort of)
- Restrain your baby and let the robo-crib rock them to sleep?
- Toxoplasma parasite effects severely underestimated
- 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico - Buildings collapse in Mexico City - Quake strikes on anniversary of 1985 'big one' (VIDEOS, IMAGES) - UPDATES
- Mysterious howling, moaning noise heard in Scotland
- Weather bureau in the Netherlands erases record cold in De Bilt
- Flooding in Niger leaves at least 54 dead, 200,000 displaced and 11,000 homes destroyed
- Scientist warn of possible eruption of a supervolcano in southern Italy
- "Hurricane Maria is following Irma's path"... imprecise media coverage picks up where Irma coverage left off
- Abrupt turnaround: After months of dry weather, snow recorded in the Cascades, Washington
- Puerto Rico & Virgin Islands brace for another 'potentially catastrophic' Category 5 hurricane: Maria
- Turning point in history: Hurricane Irma leaves Island of Barbuda uninhabited for the first time in 4,000 years
- Up to a foot of snow dumps on fire burning in the Crazy Mountains, Montana
- Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood, Oregon sees inches of snow before summer ends
- Parts of Spain receive earlier than normal snowfall
- Shark attacks fisherman at lagoon in Samoa
- Humpback whale dies after stranding near Henties, Namibia
- Severe flash flooding as dam under construction unexpectedly bursts in Laos (VIDEO)
- Hurricane Maria hits Dominica as category five storm
- Two killed, 5 injured by lightning bolt in Madhya Pradesh, India
- New Plymouth's Wind Wand hit by lightning in New Zealand
- Lightning bolt kills 1, hurts 2 others in Lapu-Lapu, Philippines
- Lightning strike kills student in Rukiga, Uganda
- Green meteor fireball spotted over Montgomery, Alabama
- Meteor fireball fragments over Maryland and Pennsylvania
- Very bright daytime meteor fireball explodes over Mauritius and Reunion Island
- Two bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain on consecutive nights
- Meteor fireball shoots across the night sky in Iceland
- Meteor fireball streaks over St. Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
- Huge, unidentified fireball filmed over Krasnodar, Russia
- Large meteor fireball lights up night sky over British Columbia, Canada
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Asteroid Florence to sweep past Earth on September 1st
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Many patients thought to be in 'vegetative' states may still be conscious and can recover over time
- Can brown fat be used to fight obesity?
- Gut microbes could actually set off relapses of multiple sclerosis
- Parasitic eye infection which can blind pets and infect humans spreading throughout mainland Europe
- Gates foundation funding development of microparticle implant to automatically time-release vaccines in infants
- Healthy brown fat can improve your metabolic health and keep you slim
- Mouse study suggests substance found in apple peels can reduce obesity by increasing muscle mass and healthy brown fat
- 5 ways to increase your body's healthy brown fat
- Overactive bladder drug also activates brown fat and increases metabolism
- Nomophobia: 'Phone separation anxiety' is for real
- Researchers reverse schizophrenia-like symptoms in mice by using pharmaceutical to increase GABA
- Stomach growls and bowel sounds: What's normal and what's not?
- Mouse study suggests medicated skin patch that delivers fat-shrinking drug could be used to treat metabolic disorders
- Researchers use experimental drug to convert white fat into calorie-burning brown fat
- Antidepressants found to increase risk of death by preventing major organs from functioning properly
- The electric body: How your body's voltage can help you heal
- Assessing the data: Can low doses of chemicals affect your health?
- Global disease study reveals: Poor diet is a factor in one in five deaths
- Mysterious illness affecting wildlife forcing police to shoot, kill animals; neighbors worried for their pets
- The trouble with tinnitus, the sound that comes from nowhere
- The startling psychological and physiological after-effects of near death experiences
- Aging and the perception of time
- Mysterious people who emerged from accidents with remarkable abilities
- Social media as a negative coping mechanism leading to addiction
- Facing the dragon of anxiety & being generally okay with life's expectations
- Alcohol drinking behaviour and the brain's immune system
- Healing from the inside out: What to do when your emotional pain expresses itself in the body
- Total recall is overrated: Why forgetting makes you smarter
- Do we live haunted lives that lack meaning?
- Good news for grumps: The surprising benefits of negative moods
- The gentler symptoms of dying
- Sniffing themselves out: Researchers find novel way to test self awareness in dogs
- You're emotionally intelligent if you avoid these 13 behaviors
- Parents who show warmth and are less controlling bring up happier children
- Why being aware of your mortality can be beneficial to growth
- Hearing from the heart: The power of deep listening
- Why aren't we discussing the things we agree on?
- Happy music boosts creative thinking, say researchers
- Does music give you goosebumps? If so, your brain may be different
- Chill out! Your perfectionism may put you at higher risk of suicide
- Florida panhandle man says he encountered Bigfoot, has ongoing research project
- Euhemerism: Science attempts to explain the existence and myths of fairies
- Is this the bottom of a flying saucer hovering over Scottish chemical plant?
- A curious tale of reincarnation: Shanti Devi's story remains one of the most fascinating accounts of rebirth
- Strange disappearances, bizarre clues and spooky letters
- Exorcisms in bulk: Most in-demand exorcist in Italy performs group demon removals
- Mysterious lights appear in the sky over Salt Lake City
- Devils Tower draws UFO enthusiasts seeking 'close encounters'
- Portugal: UFO witness spots large "spherical object" while on hike
- San Gabriel Valley resident films possible UFO
- Incidents at Skinwalker Ranch, cloaking technology and Project Chameleo
- John Keel's alien questionnaire
- Two dark shapes caught hovering in the blue sky over Cornwall village
- Bad year for sheep: Mysterious forces seem to have gotten the taste for mutton
- 'Forbidden Science': Interview with world-class UFO researcher Dr. Jacques Vallée
- Pennsylvania police officer encounters strange creature with glowing head
- No taxation without predestination: Soldiers testify to large phantom battle seen in the skies of Utrecht, Netherlands in 1574
- Orange UFO comes within 100 feet of passenger plane over Glasgow, Scotland
- Beast of Wales' Bala Lake: New report on resident monster 'Teggie'
- Strange disappearances: The case of the vanishing Lieutenant Paul Whipkey
- Family films three kangaroos 'squaring up and hitting each other' in neighborhood garden
- 5 reasons your Facebook feed is useless
- Formula One cars to run on broccoli insists new vegan champion!
- Mark Steel: We need to hear all sides of the story in the Grenfell Tower inquiry, not just one-sided anti-fire views from the residents
- Jennifer Lawrence is the voice of crazy in a world gone crazy!
- Kid Rock's recent campaign speech looks frighteningly similar to a scene from Idiocracy
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
- New dietary laws demand Catholic church put nutritional information on communion wafers
- Nation rallies around Ronald McDonald statue that embodies country's true heritage
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- UK aircraft carriers named after Royal Family because they're a huge waste of money
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
Building bridges: Russia's new bridge linking Crimea to the homeland
Quote of the Day
The fact is, that to do anything in the world worth doing, we must not stand back shivering and thinking of the cold and danger, but jump in and scramble through as well as we can.
- Robert Cushing
Recent Comments
People are permitted to use solar panels to power individual appliances such as refrigerators, lights, etc as long as the panels aren't connected...
Has the asshole been charged with a hate crime?
It sure seems like everyone is on something. If it's not opioids Its cannabis, alcohol, antipsychotics, etc. Who can blame them? We live in a...
I wonder how many are cop related deaths? Oh I forgot, those don't count.
When I was 14/15 years old, I was out smoking, boozing and wenching, as was my dad, and probably his dad before him.
Comment: Meanwhile, as Fort Russ reports, negotiators have arrived in Iraq: Further reading: WH presses Kurdistan to cancel its independence referendum