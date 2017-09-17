© Reuters
President Masoud Barzani at independence rally
With the Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq defiantly going ahead with a scheduled independence referendum on September 25, the White House has released a statement announcing that it "does not support" the move.

The White House claims that the upcoming referendum "is distracting from efforts to defeat ISIS and stabilize the liberated areas" and that "holding the referendum in disputed areas is particularly provocative and destabilizing."

The referendum has received condemnation globally with major world actors calling for the cancellation of the vote.

It however remains unlikely that the referendum will be cancelled and it is expected that the majority of people will vote for independence.