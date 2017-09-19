In building investigations, Daily Caller first discovered that Hillary transferred a mass sum of money from her campaign over to Onward Together:
Clinton transferred $800,000 from her failed 2016 presidential campaign to Onward Together shortly before announcing the group's launch in May, documents the campaign filed with the FEC reveal.Now, today, it has been revealed by Offended America exactly where that money is going:
Daily Caller reached out to five different Antifa linked groups, and only one was willing to deny donations from Onward Together. Soros-linked group, Indivisible, denied receiving financial support from Clinton or Onward Together.
"Onward Together has not given any financial support to us," Helen Kalla, an Indivisible spokesperson, wrote to Daily Caller.
Kalla added that Clinton's group has "been amplifying and highlighting our work through their digital networks," which she explained has consisted of "retweeting [Indivisible], and they've highlighted our work via their emails to their list too."
According to Federal Election Commission documents, Hillary Clinton transferred $800,000 from her failed political campaign "Hillary for America" to her new Super-PAC "Onward Together", before she announced the existence of the PAC in May, 2017.
Amid other disturbing details, it's now been revealed that "Onward Together" is a 501(c)4 "Social Welfare" organization, which means that it's not required to disclose many of the details of its operations to the public or disclose who its donors are.
By receiving campaign funds, and then furnishing the funds to Antifa terrorist groups, Clinton may have implicated many of her supported in a crime.
Hillary Clinton, now too old to run for office, will go back to doing what she's always done best, round up money from anonymous sources, and then use that money to influence elections and pedal power.
