"Mr. Kelly didn't make the president aware of Mr. Rohrabacher's message, and Mr. Trump doesn't know the details of the proposed deal."

Mr. Rohrabacher, who has long been a pro-Russia voice in Congress, traveled to London in August to meet with Mr. Assange, who has been living in Ecuador's embassy since 2012 to avoid arrest and extradition to Sweden on allegations of sexual assault. Mr. Rohrabacher's travel wasn't paid for by the U.S. House of Representatives and wasn't an official government trip, aides said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Republican of California spoke by phone on September 13th with U.S. President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, aiming to transmit to President Trump, from Wikileaks founder, a trade of 'proof' of Russian non-involvement in the transmission to the public of internal Democratic Party information during the 2016 Presidential contest with, in return for the U.S. Government's stopping its efforts to prosecute Mr. Assange. Assange wanted finally to become freed from his years-long virtual house-arrest inside Ecuador's London Embassy, by the United States Government efforts to force him to be tried in U.S. courts. So, he wants to offer this trade in which Assange would provide to the White House physical 'proof' that Russia had nothing to do with the Democratic Party leaks from (or what Russia's enemies call 'hacks' into) Democratic Party computers, which produced the revelations which Hillary Clinton says cost her the 2016 election. The news-report was published on Friday night, September 15th, in the Wall Street Journal, and headlined "GOP Congressman Sought Trump Deal on WikiLeaks, Russia: California's Dana Rohrabacher asks for pardon of Julian Assange in return for evidence Russia wasn't source of hacked emails". It said: However, the news-report didn't make clear whether Mr. Trump is even aware that Congressman Rohrabacher had attempted to communicate to the President the offer that Mr. Assange was wanting to communicate. Perhaps if Mr. Trump reads the Wall Street Journal, he'll learn that Mr. Assange had wanted to offer this deal. According to the WSJ's report, Congressman Rohrabacher was apparently so desperate to communicate Mr. Assange's offer to the President, that Rohrabacher even asked Kelly if Rohrabacher would be allowed to communicate the offer to CIA, an anti-Russia hardliner, for transmission through Pompeo, to the President. The WSJ's report also noted the background of the alleged Assange offer: The Swedish investigation into Mr. Assange ended in May, but he remains in the embassy to avoid arrest and extradition by the U.S.