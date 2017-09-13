Comment: For background see Skinner's previous reports here: John Keel's Long Island File: Gin Rummy, an Alien Baby, and Passwords
As it turns out, Apol was not replaced by Rubin, but remained in contact with Jaye Paro. (Nor was Rubin completely out of the picture; he does show up later.) In August, John started sending Apol/Paro questionnaires, which were duly returned, with answers scrawled in red pencil. John kept his correspondence with Apol in a separate file; I posted about it here. The first of these questionnaires now follows in the Long Island file; John noted Apol's answers on a carbon, since the originals are very faint.
1967 ufology is now often obscure, so here are some notes: John defined the 3rd Eye that Apol mentions as a group of "hostile or malevolent ultraterrestrials"; "Project B" was one of his pamphlets, reprinting an article from Flying Saucer Review. The list of possible contactees includes confessed contactees (Adamski, Schmidt, Childers, Menger, Renaud, Derenberger, Kiehl, Kittredge) as well as writers (Trevor James Constable, McGraw, Fuller, Michel, Davis) and a number of generals (Eisenhower, Marshall, MacArthur, Vandenburg). Otis T. Carr promoted free energy devices and tried to build a saucer, but didn't claim contact. "Long John" Nebel had a radio talk show that often featured contactees, but never claimed contact either. Donald Estrella was a friend of John's; he's mentioned in The Mothman Prophecies.
Lee Childers lived in Detroit, and called himself Prince Neosom. Joao Freitas de Guimaraes had a UFO experience in Brazil in 1958; it was similar to Menger's stories. Aimé Michel wrote a book called Flying Saucers and the Straight-Line Mystery. Isabel Davis was a member of Civilian Saucer Intelligence. Gloria Lee was another contactee, who died after a long fast in 1962.
The questionnaire is eight pages; the first four pages follow...