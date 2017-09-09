He's got a huge following
Graham Phillips is a genuine hero both in Russia and around the world.

He can't walk down the street in Russia without people coming up to him, shaking his hand and thanking him, asking to take selfies.

Likewise he has a huge fan base outside Russia. Check out his Youtube channel, it is excellent.

He has broken some of the biggest stories about the Ukraine, and has he has a peculiar trait that inspires so such admiration from so many - his seeming absence of fear, bordering on recklessness.


He has published many videos of himself near ongoing combat, with bullets whizzing about, and explosions going on, with him often simply running for his life by the end of the video.

He's been wounded twice for his efforts.

And now Youtube want to clip his wings.


His 90,000 subscribers are sure to be unhappy about that. And his thousands or original videos are at risk, along with their 65 million views.

This is the kind of behavior that will get Youtube regulated.

They are digging their own grave.