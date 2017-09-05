Two persons were killed and another person was injured when lightning struck them at Puliyankudi in Mudukulathur block in the district on Sunday.The victims, R. Dhanasekaran (33), L. Thirunavukarasu (26) and P. Nagaraj (45), all hailing from Puliyankudi, took shelter under a tamarind tree after it started raining when the lightning struck them, police said.Dhanasekaran, who was working abroad and returned to the village recently, and Thirunavukarasu, who was employed at a petrol pumping station at Abiramam, died on the spot, the police said.Nagaraj, who suffered injuries, was admitted to the government headquarters hospital here after given first aid at the local government hospital. He was working as a clerk in a primary agriculture cooperative credit society, the police said.Mudukulathur police have registered a case under Section 174 of the Cr PC.