Who are the 'Rohingya'?

"Rohingya is a name, not an ethnic category, that has been revived in modern days to identify Muslims in Rakhine as a separate social group. One may eventually compare it with the name of the Chinese Muslims in Myanmar who are called 'Panthay'."

The Rohingya refugee story is a gigantic psyops which is intended to manipulate the emotions of ignorant mass media consumers

Bangladesh/Myanmar border tension

Does Bangladesh have any incentive to prevent an armed struggle in Myanmar? Recently, Myanmar-Bangladeshi relations have been contentious over gas exploration in the Bay of Bengal. According to Bangladesh, Myanmar infringed upon Bangladesh's territorial waters around St. Martin's Island, but following an investigation, the maritime tribunal declared that the area lay within Maynmar's maritime boundary."

The Politics of Refugees in South Asia

By deception they wage war

Largely forgotten amid Sharon's hatred for "terrorism" was his outspoken criticism of NATO's war against Serbia in 1999, when he was Israeli foreign minister. Eleven years earlier he had sympathised with the political objective of Slobodan Milosevic: to prevent the establishment of an Albanian state in Kosovo. This, he said, would lead to "Greater Albania" and provide a haven for - readers must here hold their breath - "Islamic terror". In a Belgrade newspaper interview, Sharon said that "we stand together with you against the Islamic terror".

Biased media reporting on Myanmar

"If the conflict had started because of my teachings in areas where I preach, then our side could have started it, but that is not what happened. They attacked us and we responded, that's how I see it."

Gearóid Ó Colmáin is an Irish journalist and political analyst based in Paris. His work focuses on globalisation, geopolitics and class struggle. His investigative reports and interviews can be found on his website: gearoidocolmain.org