© Joshua Roberts / Reuters

US President has branded North Korea a 'rogue nation and a threat' after Pyongyang said it conducted its sixth nuclear device test. Donald Trump added that South Korea must understand by now that "talk of appeasement" with its neighbor "won't work."In a series of tweets on Sunday, the American leader described North Korea's words and actions as "very hostile and dangerous to the United States".He also criticized China for its role in resolving the North Korea crisis, saying that Beijing "is trying to help but with little success."Earlier, North Korea announced that it had conducted its sixth nuclear test. It also claimed that it has built a hydrogen bomb small enough to fit on an ICBM.After Pyongyang's latest successful rocket tests, the Trump administration ramped up the hostile rhetoric, threatening to use force before North Korea can reach the point where it can pose a threat to America.Pyongyang's position is that it needs a viable nuclear deterrence to prevent an aggressive war by the US and its regional allies. North Korean conventional forces are vastly outnumbered and outgunned compared to those of the US and South Korea.The US rejected the idea to suspend joint military drills with South Korea, which are perceived as a threat in the North, while Pyongyang said it will not suspend its nuclear and rocket development.