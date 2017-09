© Damir Sagolj / Reuters



A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has struck North Korea near a known nuclear test site - Punggye-ri. The Japanese Foreign Ministry claims that according to its data, "it was a nuclear test."North Korea's state television said it would carry an important announcement at 06:30 GMT."Today, at around 12:36pm, we detected an artificial earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude... we are analyzing whether a nuclear test was conducted," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to Yonhap. Reuters reported.The Pentagon and the JCS have urgently called for a crisis countermeasure, assuming that North Korea is most likely to have conducted a sixth nuclear test, the report added.Seoul's presidential office has already accused its neighbor of conducting a nuclear test while president Moon Jae-in has convened a National Security Council meeting.Earlier in the day, North Korea's official news agency (KCNA) reported that the Nuclear Weapons Institute has created a "more developed nuke," that can be fitted on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).North Korea has already conducted five nuclear tests - in 2006, 2009, 2013 and in January and September 2016. During the last test, the North claimed it had successfully detonated a small nuclear warhead.