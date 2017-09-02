© Will Fisher
Image for illustration only
51-year-old was on a beach on the Ile d'Oléron when she was struck

A holidaymaker has died after being struck by lightning while on a beach on the Ile d'Oléron.

Emergency services said the 51-year-old, from the Dordogne, was on the beach at Saint-Trojan-les-Bains with her husband when she was hit at about 8.30am on Friday.

Although local storms were forecast in the area, it was raining, but not stormy, at the time, 20minutes.fr reports.

Her husband raised the alarm, and gave first aid until the emergency services arrived - but the woman was declared dead at the scene.