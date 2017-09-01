© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

The 2017 summer melt season in the Arctic has come to an early end, as now sea ice is gaining an additional 10,000 square kilometers over the last 3 days. Along with a report linking cold European winters with the 11 year solar cycle and freezing Rhine River in Germany, the last time it froze 1963, and this year Finland, Romania and Russia all broke July snow records, last records they eclipsed, you guessed it, 1963. Cycles repeat.