Iraq's economy is the target of an American-led destabilization campaign to pour vast amounts of counterfeit currency into the country, Arab and Western officials here say.



The fake dinar notes are being smuggled across the Jordanian, Saudi, Turkish and Iranian borders in an effort to undermine the Iraqi economy, said the officials here who closely monitor the situation inside Iraq. Those officials said counterfeit dollars are being smuggled into Iraq in smaller quantities to further confound the banking system. The officials, who insisted on not being identified, said the countries behind the separate counterfeiting operations included Western nations, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Israel.



The fake currency has contributed to Iraq's severe inflation problem, which is aggravated by the fact that the Iraqi Government is printing money at uncontrolled speed to pay inflated salaries and cover the costs of reconstruction.



A Saudi official, who insisted on not being identified, concurred with the reports, saying that "all borders are being used."

Along with international economic sanctions against Iraq, those measures have had mixed results since the Persian Gulf war ended in February 1991. They have clearly helped weaken the economy to the point where the local currency could become worthless, and they have loosened Mr. Hussein's grip on the people [...]



On the other hand, the measures buttressed the assertion, shared by a rising number of Iraqi nationalists including Sunni Muslims and Christians, that the West and its allies will not be content with the removal of Saddam Hussein, but only with partitioning and destroying the country.

Counterfeit money was dropped by United States helicopters in the southern marshland areas...

Zimbabwe

North

Korea

A massive pile of fake North Korean money weighed about 330 pounds [150 kg], and was found in a heap of wastepaper in south-western Seoul. The counterfeit bills were printed in 5,000 North Korean won denominations.

Yugoslavia

[Yugoslav] government officials quietly and seriously discuss what the CIA might be up to further the Clinton administration's goal of getting Milosevic removed from power. They wonder, for instance, if the agency might be airdropping counterfeit Yugoslav dinars to sow further turmoil in the economy.

In October 1999, [Yugoslav] Minister for Information Goran Matic claimed that I was in charge of shipping huge quantities of counterfeit Yugoslav dinars into Milosevic's Serbia, in an attempt to cause the dinar to collapse and inflation to soar.

The Syrian Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Qadri Jamil, claimed that Britain, Saudi Arabia, and the United States were engaged in a conspiracy to undermine the Syrian pound by flooding Lebanon and Jordan with counterfeit Syrian pound notes.

Iran

Since 2010, the United States has been steadily tightening sanctions on Iran. A good chunk of Iran's $110 billion foreign exchange reserves is locked up in offshore accounts that are now frozen. Overseas banks have been barred from doing business with Iran's central bank. And Iran is having trouble selling its oil abroad. Add it all up, and those sanctions have restricted the supply of dollars and other foreign currency reaching Iran.U.S. sanctions are biting down and inflicting a vicious bout of hyperinflation on the country. That problem finally exploded last month. In the black markets, the value of Iran's rial has now plunged 65 percent in the past few week What triggered last month's sudden collapse? That's not yet clear.

Nicaragua

Venezuela

Russia,

the biggest challenge

Conclusion

Terje Maloy is a Norwegian/Australian translator and blogger. The text is Creative Commons for non-commercial purposes.



This article was originally published by Midt i fleisen.

Why is it that countries are in the US cross hairs so often experience hyperinflation? In times of economic difficulties, such as war, it is normal to experience significant inflation. But in the countries mentioned as examples below, inflation was off the chart, where money became worth less than the paper it was printed on.From time to time the New York Times publishes articles that contain extraordinary revelations, that show the real working methods of the CIA. These revelations are normally once-off news, never to be followed up. In 1992, the newspaper published an article with the headline ' Fake-Money Flood Is Aimed At Crippling Iraq's Economy ', which had some extraordinary revelations:To properly understand this tactic of the CIA, it is worth noticing that the target country, Iraq, already was under severe economic stress. A common theme in the targeted countries are pre-existing weaknesses that become strongly exacerbated by hyperinflation.1992 was the second year of what would turn out to be a 13 year economic blockade for Iraq. The country's gold and hard currency reserves dwindled fast. Unable to get new hard currency earnings, the government was forced to print money to pay for salaries and reconstruction in the aftermath of the First Gulf War (1991). So an inflationary situation already existed.As can be seen from the NYT article above, this left the field wide open for the CIA's counterfeit experts to move in and flood the country with fake money. Given the service's long experience and massive resources, the bills would be of high quality, indistinguishable from the real bills in circulation. NYT continues:And further down in the article it is said outright what Yugoslav government ministers hinted at a few years later, claims brushed aside as outlandish:To see that these tactics are common in the US irregular warfare toolbox, it is worth remembering the CIA supplied the Mujahedin with at least 2 billion dollars in counterfeit Afghan money for transport and bribery during Operation Cyclone, the CIA support program for the religious guerrilla forces against Soviet and Afghan government troops in the 1980s.Other great powers have used the same method. France used counterfeiting with great success to bring her recently independent colony Guinea to heel. In 1958, the country wanted to print its own money, but France flooded it with high quality counterfeit bills, making the local currency collapse.The Zimbabwean situation is a bit more unclear, but it fits the pattern. The country is declared an "unusually and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States" and the leader (Mugabe) duly demonized . Of all the cases reviewed here,Zimbabwe experienced hyperinflation in the 2000s, when there were endless articles in Western media describing the alleged horrors of the process of land reforms. If one should identify one single issue that got Zimbabwe in the cross hairs, it is the land issue.This attempt to acquire land and distribute it to landless people alarmed Britain, the US and the financial world.As a first step, the country was sanctioned and blocked from international financial institutions. It could no longer take up loans to finance routine foreign trade. Export earnings went down, as a combination of several factors, among them the restructuring, drought and sanctions. The central bank would have to print money, with a following inflation, to keep the government apparatus going.The country had a fairly heavy inflation in the period from the late 1990s, but in the period 2008-9, it changes to a massive hyperinflation.This country hardly needs introduction as part of the "Axis of Evil"; one of the seven countries specifically singled out as a priority for regime change by the Pentagon.Forbes magazine published an article in August 2017 by Richard Miniter, with the title ' Bomb North Korea - With Its Own Money '. The articles seems to have been inspired by current thinking in the national-security apparatus.The article suggests that if one dropped "phony North Korean won, like confetti, over every city and commune, the NK won would quickly collapse."According to the article, the government had a flexible response to the last bout of hyperinflation in 2009-11, but as a result "today, more than half of transactions in the capital and at the Chinese frontier are in dollars or yuan."The article envisages the next bout of hyperinflation would lead to the government:"turning a blind eye to the emerging market economy.Once weakened by hyperinflation followed by dollarization, the U.S. could target its few sources of hard currency. Quite simply, North Korea's won would disappear as a medium of exchange.As an interesting aside, with hints of what the military-security apparatus considers within the realm of the possible, the article also envisages driving the global coal price down to below North-Korean production cost levels to damage its export earnings.As a sign that this counterfeiting might be a continuous operation, UPI reported in May 2016 in an intriguing notice:Yugoslavia experienced two spikes in hyperinflation, 1992-3 and 1999.President George W. Bush declared Yugoslavia to "constitute and unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security" in May 1992, due to the civil war in recently independent Bosnia, where Yugoslavia (which now consisted mostly of Serbia) was accused of meddling.Yugoslav authorities were aware of the possibility of counterfeit money being smuggled into the country. An article in the Washington Post before the Kosovo war claimed: Steve H. Hanke , an expert in the field of hyperinflation, with really extensive experience working closely for the US government in many capacities, gives us several interesting anecdotes in his article with the title ' Syria's Other Problem: Inflation ':Henke denies the veracity of the accusation, but mentions in the same piece thatHanke gets enthusiastic about having identified a period of hyperinflation in Iran in 2012. The groundwork was there, as Washington Post wrote in a story from 2012 with the title ' Hyperinflation finally arrives... in Iran ':The same hypothesis could be used for Nicaragua, which also declared "an unusual and extraordinary threat" by Reagan. In the 1980s, at the same time as the US printed counterfeit money for the Mujahedin in Afghanistan, Nicaragua experienced hyperinflation, from June 1986 - March 1991.Today this tactic might be in use against Venezuela at this very moment. The currency has crashed during the last few years. One could of course say that it is entirely due to 'natural' economic factors, but the pattern is there. The country has been in the cross hairs since at least 2002. The United States declared Venezuela "a national security threat" in March 2015, and has imposed steadily stricter sanctions.The country even prints its bills abroad, which gives Western intelligence services access to the printing plates. Counterfeit bolivares would be indistinguishable from the real thing.Russia is a different ball game. Ever more draconian sanctions and attempts to lock the country out from international financial mechanisms have had limited success. Russia is such a big and self-sufficient global power that it would take an operation of a scale never seen before to make the economy scream.Introducing fake money is an incredibly devastating measure in an economic war.Since the government is dependent on it for funding, despite the threatening hyperinflation, the bank is forced to print ever higher denominations.Maybe a million people died in the 13 years of sanctions against Iraq.Observers of other nations in the crosshairs should be aware of this possibility. Smaller economies, say Bolivia or Pakistan, that are in the bad books, should be aware that financial warfare isn't only done with above board tactics, such as sanctions.