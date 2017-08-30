© Guardian Liberty Voice

"One of the largest and most meticulous studies of mammography ever done, involving 90,000 women and lasting a quarter-century, has added powerful new doubts about the value of the screening test for women of any age.

It found that the death rates from breast cancer and from all causes were the same in women who got mammograms and those who did not. And the screening had harms: one in five cancers found with mammography and treated was not a threat to the woman's health and did not need treatment such as chemotherapy, surgery or radiation."

Where's the Wisdom in Using a Cancer Screen That Causes Cancer?

"The results of this study support the use of non-ionizing radiation imaging techniques (such as magnetic resonance imaging) as the main tool for surveillance in young women with BRCA1/2 mutations."

Biggest Mammography Study to Date Finds No Benefit

"...a tumor that fulfills all laboratory criteria to be called cancer but, if left alone, would never cause harm. This is a tumor that will not continue to grow, spread and kill. It is a tumor that can be cured with treatment but does not need to be treated and/or cured."

"Annual mammography in women aged 40-59 does not reduce mortality from breast cancer beyond that of physical examination or usual care when adjuvant therapy for breast cancer is freely available. Overall, 22 percent of screen detected invasive breast cancers were over-diagnosed, representing one over-diagnosed breast cancer for every 424 women who received mammography screening in the trial."

More Studies Disputing the Value of Routine Mammograms

In 2007, the Archives of Internal Medicine 7 published a meta-analysis of 117 randomized, controlled mammogram trials. Among its findings: rates of false-positive results are high (20-56 percent after 10 mammograms)

published a meta-analysis of 117 randomized, controlled mammogram trials. Among its findings: rates of false-positive results are high (20-56 percent after 10 mammograms) Similar results were found in a 2009 meta-analysis by the Cochrane Database Review, 8 which found that breast cancer screening led to a 30 percent rate of overdiagnosis and overtreatment, which actually increased the absolute risk of developing cancer by 0.5 percent. The review concluded that for every 2,000 women invited for screening throughout a 10-year period, the life of just ONE woman was prolonged, while 10 healthy women were treated unnecessarily.

which found that breast cancer screening led to a 30 percent rate of overdiagnosis and overtreatment, which actually increased the absolute risk of developing cancer by 0.5 percent. The review concluded that for every 2,000 women invited for screening throughout a 10-year period, the life of just ONE woman was prolonged, while 10 healthy women were treated unnecessarily. Another Norwegian study, 9 published in 2010, concluded that the reduction in mortality as a result of mammographic screening was so small as to be nonexistent-a mere 2.4 deaths per 100,000 person-years were spared as a result of the screening.

published in 2010, concluded that the reduction in mortality as a result of mammographic screening was so small as to be nonexistent-a mere 2.4 deaths per 100,000 person-years were spared as a result of the screening. Research published in The Lancet Oncology in 2011,10 described the natural history of breast cancers detected in the Swedish mammography screening program between 1986 to 1990, involving 650,000 women. Since breast lesions and tumors are aggressively treated and/or removed before they can be determined with any certainty to be a clear and present threat to health, there has been little to no research on what happens when they are left alone.

False Negatives-Another Hazard of Mammography

"There are studies that show that diagnosing these borderline breast lesions occasionally comes down to the flip of a coin."

Women Faced with Increasingly Confusing Choices

"[T]he days of one-size-fits-all screening may be ending. Now patients and their doctors will face much more nuanced choices, based on each woman's risk for breast cancer and her feelings about the prospect of unnecessary treatment. 'The balance between benefits and harms is more and more up in the air,' said Dr. Russell P. Harris, a professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. 'Reasonable people will disagree.'"

3D Tomosynthesis-The Crazy Alternative That Increases Your Risks Even Further

Cancer Prevention Begins with Your Lifestyle Choices

It actually has potent anticancer properties and has been shown to cause cell death in breast and thyroid cancer cells.

Experts Tell Radiologists to Stop Lying About Mammograms

Arm Yourself with Information So You Can Take Control of Your Health