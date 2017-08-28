the seizure of state power, the dissemination of anti-Ukrainian materials, support of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the promotion of ideas for the creation of the so-called "Novorossia," in the jurisdiction of Ukraine.

for changing the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine, the unconstitutional elimination of the current government, justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation, and criminal acts of terrorist groups of the Lugansk Peoples Republic and the Donetsk peoples Republic "

During August, Ukraine's security service arrested several alleged administrators of pro-Russian Vkontakte ("In Touch") and Odnoklassniki ("Classmates") groups. This was reported in the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, PolitNavigator reports."It is established that a resident of the city of Vatutino of the Cherkassy region posted anti-Ukrainian materials on his pages in social networks. The propagandist was detained at the Kiev railway station during his return from Moscow for an 'interview.'"In the capital, the so-called press secretary and an active member of an anti-Ukrainian separatist organization created a number of resources in social networks that called for:They also added that another "separatist administrator" from the Khmelnitsky region has been detained for "posts by the coordinators in Russia distributed through materials controlled by resources with public appeals:In the SBU, the detained "separatist" was especially blamed for the fact that in one of the groups he "posted photos of the dead and wounded ATO fighters with cynical commentary."In the Lviv region "on the instructions of the Russian overseers, the anti-Ukrainian propagandist created an extensive network of web resources and communities in social networks - more than two dozen pages. On them, people placed calls for the seizure of state power and distributed anti-Ukrainian materials in support of Russia's military aggression against our country," the SBU reported.It is known that a number of criminal proceedings have been opened on "separatist" articles.