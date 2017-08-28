"It is established that a resident of the city of Vatutino of the Cherkassy region posted anti-Ukrainian materials on his pages in social networks. The propagandist was detained at the Kiev railway station during his return from Moscow for an 'interview.'"
In the capital, the so-called press secretary and an active member of an anti-Ukrainian separatist organization created a number of resources in social networks that called for:
- the seizure of state power,
- the dissemination of anti-Ukrainian materials,
- support of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine,
- the promotion of ideas for the creation of the so-called "Novorossia," in the jurisdiction of Ukraine.
- for changing the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine,
- the unconstitutional elimination of the current government,
- justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation, and
- criminal acts of terrorist groups of the Lugansk Peoples Republic and the Donetsk peoples Republic "
In the Lviv region "on the instructions of the Russian overseers, the anti-Ukrainian propagandist created an extensive network of web resources and communities in social networks - more than two dozen pages. On them, people placed calls for the seizure of state power and distributed anti-Ukrainian materials in support of Russia's military aggression against our country," the SBU reported.
It is known that a number of criminal proceedings have been opened on "separatist" articles.
In Ukraine, wave of arrests for social network postsDuring August, Ukraine's security service arrested several alleged administrators of pro-Russian Vkontakte ("In Touch") and Odnoklassniki ("Classmates") groups. This was reported in the press...