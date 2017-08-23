Society's Child
Winter is coming: Financial analysts warn that global markets will soon see a downturn
Sid Verma & Cecile Gutscher
Bloomberg
Tue, 22 Aug 2017 17:35 UTC
Analysts at the Wall Street behemoths cite signals including the breakdown of long-standing relationships between stocks, bonds and commodities as well as investors ignoring valuation fundamentals and data. It all means stock and credit markets are at risk of a painful drop.
"Equities have become less correlated with FX, FX has become less correlated with rates, and everything has become less sensitive to oil," Andrew Sheets, Morgan Stanley's chief cross-asset strategist, wrote in a note published Tuesday.
His bank's model shows assets across the world are the least correlated in almost a decade, even after U.S. stocks joined high-yield credit in a selloff triggered this month by President Donald Trump's political standoff with North Korea and racial violence in Virginia.
"These low macro and micro correlations confirm the idea that we're in a late-cycle environment, and it's no accident that the last time we saw readings this low was 2005-07," Sheets wrote. He recommends boosting allocations to U.S. stocks while reducing holdings of corporate debt, where consumer consumption and energy is more heavily represented.
That dynamic is also helping to keep volatility in stocks, bonds and currencies at bay, feeding risk appetite globally, according to Morgan Stanley. Despite the turbulent past two weeks, the CBOE Volatility Index remains on track to post a third year of declines.
"This lack of a reaction could be another late-cycle signal, suggesting expectations and positioning already more than reflect good results/guidance," Subramanian wrote in a note earlier this month.
"The cycle of real corporate profits has turned enough to be a potential source of concern in the next four quarters," he said in an interview. "That, along with the most expensive equity valuations among major markets, should worry investors in U.S. stocks."
late-cycle expansion -- an economy with full employment and slowing momentum -- tends to see a decline in corporate profit margins. The U.S. is in the mature stage of the cycle -- 80 percent of completion since the last trough -- based on margin patterns going back to the 1950s, according to Societe Generale SA.
cut holdings of European corporate bonds earlier this month. Premiums fail to compensate investors for the prospect of capital losses, liquidity risks and an increase in volatility, according to Major.
Spreads may widen in the coming months thanks to declining central-bank stimulus and as investors fret over elevated corporate leverage, they write. But, equities are likely to rally further partly due to buybacks, the strategists conclude.
"Bubbles are common in these aging equity bull markets," Citigroup analysts led by Robert Buckland said in a note Friday.
Reader Comments
Well, since the Banks are predicting DOOM, then they should be held accountable this time if they have failed to prepare for DOOM a/o/t asking the people to bail them out again for their losses.
