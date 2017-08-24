© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

As Santa Ana winds and a host of others across the planet from Foehen, Sharav, Oroshi to name a few, can effect human behavior from an electron splitting off an O2 molecule, there by creating a bad "positive ion". If these terrestrial winds can affect behavior and mood, what will another 19% increase in galactic cosmic rays and a weakened magnetosphere do to our electrical bodies during the grand solar minimum?