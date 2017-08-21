© Denise Biggs



Snowfall in South Africa

Eastern Cape - #SNOW ROADS CLOSED: N9 Lootsberg Pass, R61 Wapadsberg Pass, R57 Nico Malan Pass, R58 Barkly Pass



— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) August 17, 2017

There's snow heading to KZN. Get those winter jackets ready #Durban pic.twitter.com/bYheAcaDcv



— I Love Durban (@ILuvDBN) August 16, 2017

Snow in Eastern Cape:

@SAWeatherServic Mountain Shadows Hotel Eastern Cape (Barkly Pass) right now. pic.twitter.com/DBpR6Brbop



— Big J (@jherasmus) August 17, 2017

Elizma den Heyer - Rhodes village Eastern Cape this morning pic.twitter.com/FHpGCOnw9E



— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 17, 2017

Some lovely snow photos from Elliot E Cape this morning thanks to Denise Biggs #snow #southafrica pic.twitter.com/ezGvB1qeuo



— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 17, 2017

More snow to be seen early this morning in Elliot, EC - photo courtesy of Denise Biggs pic.twitter.com/7GpzCfya1G



— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 17, 2017

Sneeu in Penhoek pas tussen Jamestown en Queenstown Courtesy Ria Grobler @SAWeatherServic @JoelGuy_ @eNCAWeather @SnowReportSA @cptweather pic.twitter.com/wF69ERYNXS



— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) August 16, 2017

Snow in Sutherland

Good Morning from a snowy and cold Sutherland! https://t.co/o2YthsXnz1 pic.twitter.com/8ijXd2CRr3



— SAAO (@SAAO) August 17, 2017

Snowing quite steadily at the Sutherland Observatory right now. NC (5:30pm) #snow #southafrica pic.twitter.com/NSzhSuciKT



— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 16, 2017

Snow in KZN

Snow spotted in KZN midlands falling at Impendle - Andrew Weinberg #snowsa #southafrica pic.twitter.com/UM6SrCl8ID



— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 17, 2017

🌧It rained all night in Southern #KZN Midlands & for the 1st time this year we have ⛄#snow on Bulwer Mountain! 💜 #snowSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Y0jaRhpcAY



— Monique van der Walt (@Monique_PR_) August 17, 2017

#ColdFront KZN Emergency Services say they are expecting snow in parts of the province.



— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 17, 2017

As South Africa does it's best to survive the almost-nuclear winter we are having, today would be as good a day as any to bring your duvet to work.The snow has found its way to our plains on the back of a country-wide cold front,The South African Weather Service have warned that snowfall in all three of the aforementioned areas will be disruptive, and advised motorists to take extra care on the roads:Winter woke up with a point to prove this morning. Temperatures plummeted overnight, with Johannesburg recording a baltic one-degree reading earlier on. The forecast is great news for people who like wearing layers...South Africa's budding photographers were on hand to capture the best of the scenes from this morning, as more snowfall is predicted the mid-to-east regions. Stay safe, stay warm, and stay as near to a heater as possible.