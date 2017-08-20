Puppet Masters
Could Trump and Bannon be ready to checkmate the Dems?
Tom Luongo
Something is up in the White House and it isn't just the heat being applied to Donald Trump in the wake of the latest gaslighting incident known now as "Charlottesville." Earlier today, Halsey English ripped off a quick note about White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's dismissal being the beginning of something bigger.
The basic thesis? Trump loyalist Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) is coming back from meeting with Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks, with information that Rohrabacher feels may be worthy of a presidential pardon. This is the first time anyone from the U.S. government has met with Assange in his five-year asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. You know they didn't just discuss getting Wikileaks a White House press pass.
By Bannon leaving the White House, it puts him in the right place to do the most damage to the people Trump is about to go on the offensive against, Breitbart. By being out of the White House Bannon can securely push the information out through Breitbart without worrying about leaks from the inside.
What could that information be? Only an heir to the throne of the kingdom of idiots doesn't already know what that is. It's the smoking gun that ties together the whole sordid L'affair Seth Rich - "His name was Seth Rich" - and everyone who's involved in it. And that, by extension, will unmask the entire "Russia-Gate" accusations as the fever dream of a cornered and frightened DNC leadership, including Lady Macbeth herself, Hillary Clinton. Remember, Hilly was caught on tape saying, "If that F$#&ing bastard wins, we're all going to hang from nooses" in the wake of the Matt Lauer interview last year.
If we look at the sheer insanity surrounding Donald Trump at this point it's clear that his enemies are both scared to death and angling in for the kill.
Rohrabacher's opponent for re-election made the Washington Post with another letter to the FBI to investigate him for taking the Assange meeting because, you know, "RUSSIANS!"
As Halsey pointed out, even Mitt Romney's opinion is now supposed to be relevant and sobering. Like we can't see what Bill Kristol and the rest of the Weekly Standard Republicans are plotting. They really should do a better job of hiding their knives, in my not-so-humble opinion.
Halsey and I are both on-record saying that time is running out on the Democrats and the Deep State to take out Trump. If they don't do it soon, Anxiety-porn fatigue will settle in and Congress will be blamed for everything that hasn't gotten done, especially among those who voted for Hillary but only because they were unsure about Trump being 'literally Hitler.'
And now, after nearly eight months in office and him not being "Hitler" despite the deep convictions of Ashley Judd and Michael Moore, with a Congress dead set against anything he is for, even stuff they want, it's becoming clear to even the least sophisticated voter and observer of politics that something is seriously not right here.
And that something isn't Trump.
So, either Trump has gone full Deep State war-hawk and has succumbed to the charms of the McMasters and the Dina Powells or he's going to fight back in a way we haven't seen from him yet.
Removing Bannon from the White House opens the door for these guys to get the worst kind of sloppy in their rhetoric. Winning a battle you've been allowed to win will do that to your confidence.
We'll see what comes next but Trump's performance at the press conference the other day tells me it's not over. Bannon may be out of the White House but don't think he's still not in the fight. Corey Lewandowski was fired under similar dubious circumstances only to find out he was doing undercover work for Trump at CNN.
There's more to this story than anyone thinks, but if Assange is ready to break his cardinal rule to take down a significant portion of the Swamp, he should do so. I'm a big believer in principles. But, if outing a source one time saves millions of lives from the depredations of the power-mad you do it.
And you deal with the fallout later knowing you did the right thing.
Comment: The evolution of the Trump administration is clearly the survival of the fittest and the repurposing of the capable.
