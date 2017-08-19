© IANS



The toll in Bihar floods rose to 153 on while the number of those marooned in 17 districts of the state crossed the 10 million mark.Meanwhile, as many as 500 people have died and millions have been affected by monsoon floods in northeastern states and Uttar Pradesh, officials said Saturday.Authorities sought military help in two districts of northern Uttar Pradesh state after heavy rain left hundreds of villages marooned.As many as 33 out of 75 districts in the state are reeling from floods that have left 55 people dead. "We have sought army's help to reach out to the affected people," T P Gupta, a senior official from the state's disaster management authority, said.Nearly 100,000 people have been moved to shelters, with authorities estimating another two million have been hit by the deluge.Anirudh Kumar, the state's top disaster management agency official, said more than 5,000 emergency workers, including 2,000 soldiers were supporting relief and rescue operations.Araria district accounted for 30 deaths, West Champaran 23, Sitamarhi 13, Madhubani 8 and Katihar 7. As many as 11 each have died in Kisanganj, East Champaran and Supual and 9 each in Purnea and Madhepura.Around 10.08 million people have been hit by floods in 17 districts and 1,688 panchayats, he said. Saran was included in the list of affected areas on Friday, taking number of districts under water to 17, Kumar said.As many as 225 animals have died in the Kaziranga National Park in Asom, park officials said. As of Saturday, 30 per cent of the park was still inundated.Meanwhile, rain in the national capital brought the mercury down by nine degrees Celsius with the maximum temperature recorded at 29.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.Agencies