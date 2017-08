the man basically made them lose their grip and Russia.

At this time Browder is not yet a household name among the American or European people but I suspect that this might change if his plans to turn "Red Notice" into a Hollywood film come to fruition. In an interview with "The Jewish Chronicle" Browder said that, "The most important next step in the campaign is to adapt the book into a Hollywood feature film ... I have been approached by many film makers and spent part of the summer in LA meeting with screenwriters, producers and directors to figure out what the best constellation of players will be on this".

Today I want to introduce you to a book whose importance simply cannot be overstated: The Killing of William Browder: Deconstructing Bill Browder's Dangerous Deception by Alex Krainer. I consider that book as a *must read* for any person trying to understand modern Russia and where the new Cold War with Russia came from.Most of you must have heard of the Magnitsky Act or even maybe of William Browder himself. You probably know that Browder was a British businessman who founded Hermitage Capital Management investment fund which Sergei Magnitsky represented as a lawyer and auditor. Finally, you must have heard that Magnitsky died (was killed) in a Russian jail while Browder was placed by the Russian government on a black list and denied entry. For the vast majority of you, that is probably as much thought as you ever gave this topic and I have to confess that this is also true for me. I never bothered really researching this issue because I knew the context so well that this, by itself, gave me a quasi-certitude that I knew what had happened. Still, when I read this book I was amazed at the fantastically detailed account Krainer provides to what is really an amazing story.In his book Alex Krainer offers us the truth and truly shows us how deep the rabbit hole goes.Interestingly, Krainer himself admits that he was initially rather suspicious of Putin and very sympathetic to Bill Browder. Paradoxically, it is Bill Browder's book, Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man's Fight for Justice , which triggered Krainer's internal alarms and which made him dig deep into this story. I won't give you all the details here, Kainer does it better then I ever could, and you really need to get a copy of his book.Far from being this person who "believes in Russia", Krainer shows that Browder is a hate-filled racist bigot whose hate for everything Russian is as visceral as it is ever present.Next, Krainer provides a most needed and extremely detailed presentation of what he calls "the missing context", that is the vicious plundering of Russia by Russian oligarchs and Western financiers during the 1990s. As somebody who lived through these years I can attest that Krainer's description is accurate. His only mistake is when he indicates that while the official figure of people killed in the 1993 is only 187 killed, the real figure "Unofficial figures might have been as many as ten times higher". A well-informed and high-place source of mine in the Russian special forces told me that the internal government estimates (no real tally was ever made, nor was it possible to make one anyway) placed the real number of people killed for the Moscow region in the course of the week following the crackdown at no less than 5'000 for the Moscow region. But other than that, Krainer is spot on.Having provided the context, Krainer goes on to explain what Vladimir Putin did once he came to power. This section is also crucial because it shows the real causes of the hatred Browder and his likes have for Putin:To quote the book,Is it not telling that Browder himself calls this a "campaign"? It reminds me of a very similar campaign American-Jewish bankers waged against Russia just before the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917.At a time when Guy Mettan's excellent book " Creating Russophobia: From the Great Religious Schism to the anti-Putin Hysteria " (whose original French language version I reviewed here) has finally come out in English, it is essential to own at least one copy of Alex Krainer's book. Krainer, who is a Croat national, has already lived through the outbreak of one war as a result of which his country has become a NATO colony. His book is a stark warning to all of us and a meticulous analysis of how the AngloZionists start wars. Get the book, read it, and then give it to your friends. This is one of the most important books to have come out in the recent years (and an excellent read too!).