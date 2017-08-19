Most of you must have heard of the Magnitsky Act or even maybe of William Browder himself. You probably know that Browder was a British businessman who founded Hermitage Capital Management investment fund which Sergei Magnitsky represented as a lawyer and auditor. Finally, you must have heard that Magnitsky died (was killed) in a Russian jail while Browder was placed by the Russian government on a black list and denied entry. For the vast majority of you, that is probably as much thought as you ever gave this topic and I have to confess that this is also true for me. I never bothered really researching this issue because I knew the context so well that this, by itself, gave me a quasi-certitude that I knew what had happened. Still, when I read this book I was amazed at the fantastically detailed account Krainer provides to what is really an amazing story.
In his book Alex Krainer offers us the truth and truly shows us how deep the rabbit hole goes.
Interestingly, Krainer himself admits that he was initially rather suspicious of Putin and very sympathetic to Bill Browder. Paradoxically, it is Bill Browder's book, Red Notice: A True Story of High Finance, Murder, and One Man's Fight for Justice, which triggered Krainer's internal alarms and which made him dig deep into this story. I won't give you all the details here, Kainer does it better then I ever could, and you really need to get a copy of his book. I will just say here that the book begins by a meticulous and sophisticated debunking, piece by piece, not only of all the lies contained in Browder's book, but also of the sophisticated propaganda techniques used by Browder to demonize Putin, Russia and the Russian people. Far from being this person who "believes in Russia", Krainer shows that Browder is a hate-filled racist bigot whose hate for everything Russian is as visceral as it is ever present.
Having provided the context, Krainer goes on to explain what Vladimir Putin did once he came to power. This section is also crucial because it shows the real causes of the hatred Browder and his likes have for Putin: the man basically made them lose their grip and Russia.
The book concludes by a warning: Browder and the cabal of Russia-hating international financiers standing behind him are planning to turn his book into a Hollywood blockbuster. To quote the book,
At this time Browder is not yet a household name among the American or European people but I suspect that this might change if his plans to turn "Red Notice" into a Hollywood film come to fruition. In an interview with "The Jewish Chronicle" Browder said that, "The most important next step in the campaign is to adapt the book into a Hollywood feature film ... I have been approached by many film makers and spent part of the summer in LA meeting with screenwriters, producers and directors to figure out what the best constellation of players will be on this".
Comment: It's sure to get the CIA's 100% stamp of approval too!
Is it not telling that Browder himself calls this a "campaign"? It reminds me of a very similar campaign American-Jewish bankers waged against Russia just before the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917.
At a time when Guy Mettan's excellent book "Creating Russophobia: From the Great Religious Schism to the anti-Putin Hysteria" (whose original French language version I reviewed here) has finally come out in English, it is essential to own at least one copy of Alex Krainer's book. Krainer, who is a Croat national, has already lived through the outbreak of one war as a result of which his country has become a NATO colony. His book is a stark warning to all of us and a meticulous analysis of how the AngloZionists start wars. Get the book, read it, and then give it to your friends. This is one of the most important books to have come out in the recent years (and an excellent read too!).
New book eviscerates "Russian corruption" propaganda: Alex Krainer's 'The Killing of William Browder: Deconstructing Bill Browder's Dangerous Deception'Today I want to introduce you to a book whose importance simply cannot be overstated: The Killing of William Browder: Deconstructing Bill Browder's Dangerous Deception by Alex Krainer. I consider...