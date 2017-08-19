An earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale occurred approximately 880 kilometers off Liberia's shore, the ministry of information, culture and tourism has confirmed Friday morning.The ministry, however, assured the public that the quake poses no threat of a tsunamiThe Ministry of Information assured the public in the release that relevant government agencies and security apparatus are continuing to monitor the situation and will readily inform the public and new and additional information becomes available.The government has assured all citizens to remain calm but alert in the wake of the incident.