interesting interview with Abby Martin, I highly recommend it. Please try to set aside the typical Leftist clichés and language and just listen about what she experienced while visiting Palestine for the first time.I wanted to share this video with you because Abby's experience exactly mirrors mine. Except that I was even more clueless than her when I set foot in Israel for the first time. Being the loyal little Cold Warrior and Right-winger that I was, I sincerely believed that Israel was a land of heroic refugees surrounded by Arab terrorists (yeah, I was that dumb. I was also 19 years old...). It took me exactly one week to change my views by a full 180 degrees.I saw everything Abby describes, or things very similar, with my own eyes. That was true in 1982 and it remains true in 2017. Imagine putting up with THIRTY FIVE YEARS of that kind of oppression! And now try to imagine living through SEVENTY YEARS of this and you will get a sense, of what it is to be a Palestinian. In truth, none of us, not even Abby or myself, can imagine any of that since we are not Palestinians and we never lived this nightmare, we only visited this place.Abby says that which others never do. Please set aside her silly aspects and take in the reality she describes. It is all true, 100% true.The Saker