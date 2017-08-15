© Felix Adamo
A large sinkhole in west Bakersfield closed traffic Monday on a section of Coffee Road.

The roughly 30 by 40-foot sinkhole occurred just off the roadway shortly after 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Coffee Road, near Westfield Road and north of Stockdale Highway. authorities said.

Bakersfield firefighters said they closed lanes in both directions on Coffee at Westfield Road after arriving at the area, where it's believed a "compromised" 20-inch water main led to the sinkhole.

Construction has been going on nearby, and it's believed workers were trying to tie in the water main for a storm drain system, said Mike Mares, Cal Water's Bakersfield district manager. Water poured out of the main before being shut off before 10 a.m.

About 100 people are impacted, Mares said.

A bulldozer was filling the deep hole with dirt Monday afternoon, and Mares said once the hole is secure workers will go down and hook up various conduits. Then more dirt will be added, the work progressing until the hole is completely filled.

"We hope to have everything back in order in two or three days," he said.