"I am resigning from the President's American Manufacturing Council.



Our country's strength stems from its diversity and the contributions made by men and women of different faiths, races, sexual orientations and political beliefs.



America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal.



As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."

Andrew Liveris, The Dow Chemical Company

Bill Brown, Harris Corporation

Michael Dell, Dell Technologies

John Ferriola, Nucor Corporation

Jeff Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation

Mark Fields, Ford Motor Company

Ken Frazier, Merck & Co., Inc.

Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson

Greg Hayes, United Technologies Corp.

Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Jeff Immelt, General Electric

Jim Kamsickas, Dana Inc.

Klaus Kleinfleld, Arconic

Brian Krzanich, Intel Corporation

Rich Kyle, The Timken Company

Thea Lee, AFL-CIO

Mario Longhi, U.S. Steel

Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup Company

Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing

Elon Musk, Tesla

Doug Oberhelman, Caterpillar

Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing

Kevin Plank, Under Armour

Michael Polk, Newell Brands

Mark Sutton, International Paper

Inge Thulin, 3M

Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO

Wendel Weeks, Corning

Merck CEO Ken Frazier has resigned from the President's Manufacturing Council as afollowing Trump's apparentStatement from Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck:Frazier's comments were released via Twitter:Given the White House's clarification this move seems more excuse than 'personal decision', but certainly offers up some serious virtue signaling. Who will be next to leave?Here's the full list of members on the new manufacturing council: