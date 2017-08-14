Statement from Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck:
"I am resigning from the President's American Manufacturing Council.Frazier's comments were released via Twitter:
Our country's strength stems from its diversity and the contributions made by men and women of different faiths, races, sexual orientations and political beliefs.
America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal.
As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."
Given the White House's clarification this move seems more excuse than 'personal decision', but certainly offers up some serious virtue signaling. Who will be next to leave?
Here's the full list of members on the new manufacturing council:
- Andrew Liveris, The Dow Chemical Company
- Bill Brown, Harris Corporation
- Michael Dell, Dell Technologies
- John Ferriola, Nucor Corporation
- Jeff Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation
- Mark Fields, Ford Motor Company
- Ken Frazier, Merck & Co., Inc.
- Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson
- Greg Hayes, United Technologies Corp.
- Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Jeff Immelt, General Electric
- Jim Kamsickas, Dana Inc.
- Klaus Kleinfleld, Arconic
- Brian Krzanich, Intel Corporation
- Rich Kyle, The Timken Company
- Thea Lee, AFL-CIO
- Mario Longhi, U.S. Steel
- Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup Company
- Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing
- Elon Musk, Tesla
- Doug Oberhelman, Caterpillar
- Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing
- Kevin Plank, Under Armour
- Michael Polk, Newell Brands
- Mark Sutton, International Paper
- Inge Thulin, 3M
- Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO
- Wendel Weeks, Corning
