In what seems to be the state's worst deluge in three decades,More than 1.83 lakh displaced have taken shelter in 439 relief camps. Rescue operations by the Army, Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force personnel are underway, said state project co-coordinator of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Rajib Prakash Baruah. About 3,000 villagers were rescued and shifted to relief camps on Sunday, said defence PRO Lt Col S Newton.Water from the Brahmaputra overflowed into KNP - crossing six feet in many places — forcing animals to flee in search of shelter to the neighbouring Karbi Anglong district. "We will be able to ascertain the number of animal deaths only after the water recedes," said Kaziranga divisional forest officer Rohini Ballav Saikia, adding that 148 out of 188 anti-poaching camps have been submerged.Four rhino calves have been rescued so far, Saikia said.( *Lakh = 100,000)