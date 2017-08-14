Earth Changes
Record number of 220 wildfires recorded in one day for Portugal
Fire Fighter Nation
Sat, 12 Aug 2017 11:58 UTC
Portugal's Civil Protection Agency, which coordinates its firefighting efforts, said Saturday that it recorded a record for this year of 220 separate wildfires on Friday.
Over 2,500 firefighters supported by over 800 vehicles and 15 air units were still mobilized on Saturday morning to combat the flames.
Portugal has been hard hit by wildfires, including one that killed 64 people in June, during a summer marked by high temperatures and a lack of rain.
Wildfires in Portugal this year have accounted for more than one-third of the burnt forest in the entire 28-country European Union.
Source: Associated Press.
There are people whose job it is to just be sweet, loving and caring and it is the job of warriors to look after them. It's that simple.
Recent Comments
I am a retired anesthesiologist living in the US. I pretty much avoided generalists and made my own appointments with specialists when I had a...
He would probably diss being barefoot too. Would like to hear him on this.
This weekend, went to a Cenaplex to see, The Glass Castle (excellent) where 6 films were showing, including An Inconvenient Lie 2.0. Didn't notice...
I wonder why Gaddafi didn't ask for Russian help when nato/us was planning to sack Libya. And if he did, I wonder why Russia didn't help stop it.
GOD SAVE THE QUEEN 'Drag queens' always endeavor to cover their asses. They will make up any story and invent any line to serve this 'purpose'....
