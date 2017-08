The number of lung cancer cases among non-smokers has doubled in the last decade, with experts blaming air pollution on the rise.If the trend continues, the number of deaths from lung cancer among non-smokers will leapfrog those among nicotine users in a decade.Previously, nine in ten cases of the disease were linked to cigarette use, but this proportion has decreased as more people shun the habit.The increase in lung cancer rates among non-smokers was noted by experts at the UK's largest cancer surgery centre, London's Brompton Hospital and Harefield NHS Trust, The Times reported.National data regarding lung cancer among non-smokers is hard to obtain, so other researchers are yet to notice the trend.However, a similar trend has been observed in America.Just one in 20 patients lives for more than ten years, making lung cancer one of the deadliest forms of the disease.Stephen Spiro is a former head of respiratory medicine at University College Hospital and an honorary adviser to the British Lung Foundation.He told The Times' Oliver Moody: 'There is no good evidence that lung cancer is becoming commoner in never-smokers.'China has seen a sharp rise in the incidence of lung cancer in the past 10-15 years, with many blaming heavy smog in cities.Experts at the China Academy of Medical Sciences said they had noticed more cases among non-smokers and women.China has been waging a battle against air pollution, with concentrations of small, deadly particles known as PM2.5 often topping 300 micrograms per cubic metre.Last year's national average stood at 47 micrograms, with only a quarter of cities meeting the country's official air quality guideline of 35 micrograms.The World Health Organisation recommends levels of no more than 10 micrograms.