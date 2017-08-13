© NSTP



A total of 92 new cases of animal bites were reported in the state yesterday.The cases comprise the districts of Serian (42 incidents), Kuching (35 incidents), Samarahan (12 incidents) and Sri Aman (3 incidents).while eight involved feral animals (dogs, cats and rats).it said in a statement.It added that so far, 882 people here have been vaccinated against rabies.The rabies epidemic in Sarawak has, to date, claimed five lives.A sixth victim, a 7-year-old from Kampung Kuala, Gedong, in Samarahan is in critical condition at the Sarawak General Hospital.Source: BERNAMA