At least five people were killed and five others injured in separate lightning strikes on Saturday as heavy rains lashed large parts of the district.Police said a dozen villagers of Shinghpur Pasi Tola locality of ward No 6 in Haveli Kharagpur had taken shelter in a thatched house to protect themselves from heavy rain when lightning struck.The deceased have been identified as Mohan Chaudhary, Arvind Chaudhary, and Gaibi Chaudhary. Those injured are Shankar Chaudhry, Kundan Chaudhry, Raja Kumar, Bahadur Chaudhry and Sukhta Pandit, who were later referred to sadar hospital as their conditions were stated to be serious, said police.In Haveli Kharagpur, villagers placed the bodies of the people killed in the lightning on road near Ambedkar Chowk and staged a dharna demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased on Sunday.The agitation was called off when local officials reached there and persuaded the villagers to allow the police to take the bodies for post mortem after assurance of paying adequate compensation.