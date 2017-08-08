A boy whose letter to President Trump made national headlines last month reportedly wanted a pro-Trump cake for his birthday party, but his mother was unable to find a baker willing to fulfill the order.At the July 26 White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a letter from a boy named Dylan who said Mr. Trump was his favorite president. When she later released the letter publicly, the boy's last name was blacked out. The only identifying clue was that everyone called him "Pickle."The media scrambled to verify the letter's authenticity, and the next day, The Washington Post confirmed it was sent by 9-year-old Dylan Harbin of California.The Post reported that, when Dylan asked for a "Donald Trump cake" for his birthday, his mother "made him one herself, because she couldn't find a bakery willing and able to do it."Michael P. Farris is president, CEO and general counsel of the Alliance Defending Freedom, the Christian legal group defending Jack Phillips, a Colorado baker who was sued by a gay couple for declining to make their same-sex wedding cake.