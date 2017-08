© REUTERS/ Mark Schiefelbein



Israel has been accused of besieging Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, within the walls of the city of Ramallah. Mr. Abbas has been blamed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for increased tensions in Jerusalem.Israel has denied they are preventing Mr. Abbas from leaving Ramallah, the city where the Palestinian Authority is based, to visit other parts of the West Bank.The Temple Mount, which is the third holiest site in Islam, was equipped with metal detectors and surveillance cameras after an incident on July 14 when two Israeli police officers were killed But the introduction of the metal detectors led to violent clashes in Palestinian neighborhoods.Mr. Abbas and his Fatah movement are more popular in the West Bank than in the Gaza Strip, which has tended to be dominated by their Islamist rival Hamas.Mr. Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, did little or nothing to support the Palestinian right to self-determination during his eight years in office, but he was not at nakedly partisan as Mr. Trump.He is also resented because he has imposed sanctions on Hamas-controlled Gaza.UN officials say the power cuts are punishing Gaza's two million residents, rather than Hamas."We will continue the gradual stopping of financial allocations to the Gaza Strip until Hamas commits to reconciliation" said Mr. Abbas on Saturday, August 5."Since the coup, we have paid a billion and a half dollars to the Gaza Strip," said Mr. Abbas, referring to the 2007 ousting of Fatah by Hamas in Gaza.Earlier in August, Salah al-Bardawil, a member of Hamas' influential political bureau, unveiled a new initiative for intra-Palestinian reconciliation, which he said was necessary due to "the voices of the Palestinian masses who revolted in Jerusalem and won the Battle of the Al-Aqsa Gates," a reference to July's Temple Mount clash.But he has few challengers within Fatah and his main rival, Mohammed Dahlan, who was expelled from Fatah in 2011, lives in exile in the United Arab Emirates.King Abdullah of Jordan is due to visit Ramallah this week, and Mr. Abbas is reportedly hopeful he will persuade the Israelis to lift the sanctions.and although Mr. Trump visited Mr. Abbas in May and shook his hand, he said an agreement between the two sides would be "one of the toughest deals of all" to broker.