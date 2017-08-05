© Getty



In a tragic incident, an elephant trampled his mahout to death in Dudhwa National Park on Thursday night.Piecing together the evidence, forest officials believe that the incident happened when mahout Ranjeet Kumar (37) went inside the enclosure to apply medicine on another elephant, Sundar, on Thursday night. For some reason, he must have approached Mohan, which was in another part of the enclosure. Another elephant, called Gajraj, was near Mohan. It was raining heavily and Mohan may have become nervous, possibly due to the thunder and lightning, and attacked the mahout.Dudhwa's field director Sunil Choudhary is investigating the latest incident and monitoring the elephants. Mohan is being kept under isolation.Foresters are not ruling out the possibility of Gajraj attacking the mahout. This elephant is known to be difficult to handle. It was recently sent to Pilibhit for a tiger search operation but was sent back after it attacked an official.Veterinarian Brijendra Yadav , who works in Lucknow zoo, told TOI, "The elephant may have been in a 'musth' state and this could be a reason that it became aggressive and attacked the mahout."Male elephants turn 'musth' from time to time and become highly aggressive. Mostly domestic elephants are kept isolated when they are in a 'musth' state because they can attack their keeper at this time. Such a practice is also followed in zoos." Choudhary said, "Ranjeet was our best mahout."He recalled an incident of 2010 in Meerut where an elephant, Shera, created a ruckus during the wedding of then BSP MP Kadir Rana's son with party's Rajya Sabha MP Munquad Ali's daughter. Ranjeet had controlled this rogue elephant then.