A driver had to be rescued after a flash flood and mudflow trapped a number of drivers in Acton. Watch: https://t.co/XkLuntQFvj pic.twitter.com/j2HY2Liuzp



— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) August 4, 2017

#BREAKINGNEWS: Crews working to rescue 200 passengers stuck on Metrolink train stopped by Acton floodhttps://t.co/4dCuBA6Rye



— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 4, 2017

It felt like monsoon season in car-loving California when a freak downpour in Acton, north of Los Angeles, triggered a flash flood that washed out roads and trapped drivers inside their vehicles.A thunderstorm dumped almost 4 centimetres (1.5 inches) of rain onto the area in just half an hour on Thursday afternoon (August 3), according to weather services.Several stranded drivers had to be rescued by helicopter, but no serious injuries were reported.