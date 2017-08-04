A thunderstorm dumped almost 4 centimetres (1.5 inches) of rain onto the area in just half an hour on Thursday afternoon (August 3), according to weather services.
The sludge engulfed roads, overflowed onto a busy motorway and even halted local train services.
Several stranded drivers had to be rescued by helicopter, but no serious injuries were reported.
A driver had to be rescued after a flash flood and mudflow trapped a number of drivers in Acton. Watch: https://t.co/XkLuntQFvj pic.twitter.com/j2HY2Liuzp
— NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) August 4, 2017
#BREAKINGNEWS: Crews working to rescue 200 passengers stuck on Metrolink train stopped by Acton floodhttps://t.co/4dCuBA6Rye
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 4, 2017
