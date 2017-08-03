Society's Child
Chilling list of 173 ISIS assassins poised to strike in Europe is found in terror safehouse in Mosul
Patrick Knox and Allan Hall
The Sun
Thu, 03 Aug 2017 20:26 UTC
Six of the terrorists are Europeans and it's feared they may attempt a killing spree across the EU
A SINISTER list of 173 ISIS assassins poised to strike in Europe has been discovered in the terror group's former stronghold of Mosul.
The document was found in the ruins of the Iraqi city and includes names, photos and country of origin of the fanatics, according to German media.
Most fighters on the terror list, 132, come from Iraq, reports German newspaper Die Welt.
There are also Tunisians, Moroccans and Jordanians as well as jihadists from Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia.
But six of the terrorists are Europeans.
They are from Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Germany.
Die Welt said Iraqi special forces apparently discovered the dossier in an ISIS hideout.
American intelligence services have evaluated the papers and sent them to global police authority Interpol.
The fear is of a spectacular outrage being planned somewhere in the West as the group's self-proclaimed caliphate implodes in the Middle East.
The lone German on the list is known as Sami J, 27, from Solingen, formerly a leading member of the Islamist group Fillatu Ibrahim.
He is said to have left his homeland in 2012, travelled to Egypt, then Libya and later via Turkey to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State.
His wife and child followed him. It is not clear whether he is still alive.
In mid-July ISIS broadcast a report about his death via its propaganda service in Raqqa but without mentioning how he died.
This is considered unusual and intelligence agencies believe may be false in order for him to be secreted back into Europe for a suicide mission.
Die Welt says it has seen the list, adding: "Each photo on the list is marked with a name and a date of birth, with a often martial-sounding battlename and information about the country of origin.
"Some smile joyfully, others seem shy, many serious and expressive.
"A few of the shots look like passport photos."
And it notes the speciality of the holy warriors. Next to the name Sami M. It says: "Suicide bomber".
Europe lost some 6,000 men and women to the ranks of Islamic State, nearly 1,000 of them from Germany.
No one knows how many hard-hardened fanatics still remain in the embattled areas.
