John F. Kennedy's Battle with the CIA

How the Deep State Will Take Down Trump

The Establishment is setting up Donald Trump.The mainstream media hates him. Hollywood hates him. The "Intellectual Yet Idiot" academia class hates him.Most critically, the CIA hates him. So does the rest of the Deep State, or the permanently entrenched "national security" bureaucracy. They did everything possible to stop Trump from taking office. None of it worked.I think the CIA hates Trump for a very simple reason: he's threatening to take away their livelihood. Trump wants to make nice with Putin and the Russians. But countering the so-called "Russian threat" is how many thousands of Deep State bureaucrats make a living. These people feed off the trough of the $1 trillion-plus military/security budget. Playing nice with the Russians would kill their jobs-and end their way of life.Trump has said:Toppling regimes is the CIA's bread and butter. No wonder they hate him.Of course, the feeling is mutual. Trump has used plenty of sharp words to describe the "intelligence community." He's reportedly aiming to fundamentally restructure the CIA.The way I see it, the Deep State has three main cards to play against Trump. If one doesn't work, they'll move on to the next one.There's a joke that goes something like this...Question: Why can there be no "color revolution" in the US?Answer: Because there are no US embassies in the US.To get the joke you have to understand the role the US played-through CIA officers based out of US embassies-in orchestrating various color-coded revolutions, really coups d'état, over the past 17 years:Of course, there were valid grievances against these governments. But the US Deep State manipulated these situations to advance its geopolitical agenda.Here's how it worked: Soros' NGOs would help fund and organize "professional protestors." Then they'd use color-specific branding to help rally others to their cause.Soros has turned colored revolutions into a science. The pattern is predictable.It smells to me like the CIA and George Soros' NGOs are trying to start a "color revolution" in the US, just like they've done in numerous foreign countries.The US color revolution already has a color. It's purple, the mix of red and blue (i.e., red and blue states).Hillary Clinton has developed a recent fondness for purple. She's worn purple in almost every public appearance since the election.Hillary Clinton's concession speech. Notice her purple blouse and Bill's purple tie.There's also a flood of social media postings about the color purple. SoAgain, there are valid complaints against Trump. But the Usual Suspects are using their usual tricks to remove a government they don't like. It just happens that, this time, the target government is in Washington, D.C., instead of Eastern Europe or the Middle East.So they will have to escalate to the next option.When people think of President Hoover, they mostly think of the Great Depression.Throughout the 1920s, the Federal Reserve's easy money policies helped create an enormous stock market bubble.In August 1929, the Fed raised interest rates and effectively ended the easy credit. Only a few months later, the bubble burst on Black Tuesday, in October 1929-barely seven months after Hoover took office. The Dow lost over 12% that day.It was the most devastating stock market crash in the US up to that point. It also signaled the beginning of the Great Depression.This happened on Hoover's watch. And because of that, people pinned the blame squarely on him, regardless of where the fault lied.There's an excellent chance this bubble will burst on Trump's watch. And Democrats will pin the blame on him, just as they did with Hoover.If that doesn't work, the Deep State still has one card left.Chuck Schumer, a powerful Democratic senator and quintessential Deep State swamp creature, recently discussed the war between Trump and the intelligence community on TV. Schumer said, "Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you."It doesn't take much imagination to understand what he's alluding to.Of course, the Deep State could try to assassinate Trump. It's obvious the possibility has crossed his mind. He's taken the unusual step of supplementing his Secret Service protection with loyal private security.As things stand, I think it's unlikely Trump will defeat the Deep State.It's also unlikely the Deep State will co-opt Trump. It's just not in his personality to submit and roll over. He didn't overcome all the odds to become president just to be another empty suit.The Deep State will play the Herbert Hoover Card next. But if that doesn't work-or if the Deep State starts to get antsy-they'll move forward to overthrow him by any means possible.