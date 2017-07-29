© Jónas Erlendsson



The glacial outburst flood at Múlakvísl in South Iceland has reached a peak. Electrical conductivity is now measured around 580 µS/cm and has increased rapidly the last hour, according to an announcement from the Icelandic Met Office. People are warned to stay away from the area.The Iceland Road Adminstration is on standby to close the road.but nothing points yet to the likelihood of an eruption although activity has increased.