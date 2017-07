© Iceland Met Office



Following tremors at Katla in South Iceland and a glacial river flood in Múlakvísl, the Icelandic Met Office has raised the status of the famous volcano on its 'Aviation Colour Code Map for Icelandic Volcanic Systems' from green to yellow.Alert code yellow means that the volcano is active but that nothing points to an imminent eruption. If the colour code moves up to orange it means that the volcano is increasing its activity and an eruption is becoming likely.