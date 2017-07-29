© Iceland Met Office
Following tremors at Katla in South Iceland and a glacial river flood in Múlakvísl, the Icelandic Met Office has raised the status of the famous volcano on its 'Aviation Colour Code Map for Icelandic Volcanic Systems' from green to yellow.

An earthquake of the magnitude of 3 occurred in the Katla caldera at 00:48 last night followed by a series of smaller tremors. The seismic unrest could be connected to the glacial river flood and not connected to a possible eruption at all but the Iceland Met Office cannot be certain at this point.

Alert code yellow means that the volcano is active but that nothing points to an imminent eruption. If the colour code moves up to orange it means that the volcano is increasing its activity and an eruption is becoming likely.